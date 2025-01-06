Arrests In Armenian Army Expose Crisis Of Betrayal And Corruption

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
It is an undeniable fact that Armenia's military budget is
growing rapidly year after year despite a huge reluctance to serve
in the military among the Armenian community. Considering that this
is largely due to foreign support, it can be concluded that the
country is simply being provoked into war.
Although the 1990s, that is, the period of the First Garabagh
War, is considered a period of fluke for Armenia, time and
circumstances played a paramount role here. In fact, Armenia at
that time had neither combat experience nor a proper military
strategic plan, except what was left from the former Soviet Army. A
group of Armenian separatist military units, which were used as a
mere element to wage the war, were executing orders from foreign
forces designing evil plans for the South Caucasus. Because the
battles were not fought over the concept of homeland, but for the
sake of occupation and long-term conflict subjects.
It is an extraordinary result in world practice that a state
that had been under Soviet rule for 70 years was able to restore
its sovereignty within 30 years fully. Armenia had to give the
occupied territories back without reservation or conditions and
accepted them as a reality; although this did not sound convincing
in words, it remained in the memory as a great historical moment,
as Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said: Garabagh is Azerbaijan.
The outcome of the Second Garabagh War is interpreted as a
humiliating defeat of the Armenian army, but there are also some
behind-the-scenes moments, such that today Yerevan is putting its
“heroes” who caused that bitter defeat in the dock. The content,
however, does not change – Yerevan recognizes the sovereignty of
the country it occupies, but at the same time arrests those who
betrayed the occupation policy.
Although the information about the sudden arrest of a senior
Armenian military officer, Major General Tiran Kachatryan in the
Armenian press and social media is not surprising, the statement
about his detention has attracted considerable attention as well as
spilled the beans about the crooks in the army structure.
"The negligent attitude of the former high-ranking official of
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia to the performance of
his official duties during martial law entailed serious
consequences.
In particular, the actions of the latter led to the failure of
the defense of the army line of the Armed Forces, undermined the
troop command and control system, were unable to fulfill the
assigned combat mission, as a result of which the enemy took
advantage of the situation and unhinderedly captured the strategic
heights, broke through the existing line, in another case bypassed
its own units and, developing the attack, took control of the
territories entrusted to the security of the group,” it says in the
statement.
Could the Armenian army have won if they had focused all their
attention? It's an interesting question, but the answer is obvious
- No.
As for Khachatryan's arrest, other comments also emphasize that
he was accused of corruption. The question arises as to whether
this is the first time that Armenia has revealed a corruption case
in its army. It is not worth talking about the state of the army of
a country under the rule of Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan,
especially the army under Seyran Ohanyan's commandership. The fact
that the Armenian army was able to escape with only defeat in the
Second Garabagh War should have been celebrated as a solemn holiday
in Yerevan every year on November 10. Because the legacy left by
the former masters of corruption created such a situation that
trust in the military in the country had reached zero. Every year,
increasing suicides and desertions in the Armenian army became
daily news. The bodies of soldiers chained to military vehicles
during the Second Garabagh War were a testament to the state of
affairs in the army. A soldier who was forcibly thrown in front of
a shell on the territory of another state can respect neither his
general nor the leadership of his country.
It's a good thing that generals who turn soldiers' underwear and
food into a source of profit are not executed in Armenia, otherwise
not a single high-ranking officer in the army would have
survived.
Recall the fact that during the years when Ohanyan led the
Armenian army, there were more cases of mass corruption, brutal
dedovshchina (hazing and abuse), and crimes.“Thief with code” laws
were introduced to the Armenian army during Ohanyan's time. Seyran
himself sat at the top of the corruption pyramid, so there was no
one to fight against these villains in some form. Seyran led his
entourage to privatize the territories belonging to the military
units for a penny and then sell them at the market price. Some 80
percent of the bribes from tenders reached Seyran and he was able
to share.
Looking at all this, it is clear from the results that the
Armenian army is unlikely to recover shortly from the psychological
trauma it has suffered. A soldier whose underwear has been stolen
will neither have the confidence nor the courage to respond to his
"enemy."
MENAFN06012025000195011045ID1109060657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.