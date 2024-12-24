Violent clashes erupt between Palestinian residents, Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem

(MENAFN) Violent clashes have erupted between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces in Jerusalem in response to the demolition of residential and commercial buildings in the city. Palestinians are rallying to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque, responding to settler incursions under the pretext of Jewish holiday celebrations. The Israeli occupation forces have intensified their presence around Jerusalem neighborhoods and near Al-Aqsa Mosque to protect extremist settlers during the Jewish Hanukkah holiday, as Palestinian factions urge supporters to gather and defend the mosque from settler incursions.



Harun Nassereddine, a senior Hamas leader, called for heightened efforts to defend Al-Aqsa during Hanukkah, denouncing the Israeli occupation’s continued violations and attempts to Judaize the mosque. He emphasized that Palestinians, particularly those from Jerusalem and the 1948 territories, will not allow these plans to succeed, stressing that they are committed to defending the mosque at all costs.



The Israeli forces have also escalated their actions in the West Bank, demolishing a residential facility in Al-Bustan, Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa, under the pretext of unauthorized construction. Additionally, Israeli settlers have started establishing seven new settlements in the West Bank, despite Palestinian control in the area, leading to displacement and land confiscations. The establishment of these settlements represents a significant violation of the Oslo Accords, with settlers occupying land in areas designated for Palestinian civilian use.

