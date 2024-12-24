EQB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor To Speak At RBC Capital Markets 2025 Canadian Bank CEO Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, president and chief executive officer of EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian CEO Conference

in Toronto on January 7, 2025. His presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A to the live webcast will be available at EQB's website on January 7



Call archive

A replay of the speech will be available on EQB's website following the conference. It can be accessed at:



About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with

$127 billion

in combined assets under management and administration (as at

October 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and

Canada's

seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As

Canada's

Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to nearly 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform ( eqbank ), its customers have named it one of

Canada's

top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit

for more details.

for more details.

Investor contact:

Mike Rizvanovic

Managing Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

