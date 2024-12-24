Erdogan states Israel would eventually be forced to withdraw from Syrian territories it occupies

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Israel would eventually be forced to withdraw from the Syrian territories it occupies, while pledging continued support for the Syrian people. In a speech, Erdogan highlighted that the recent changes in Syria have drawn global attention once again, and Turkey has always stood on the right side of history since the beginning of the Syrian crisis. Erdogan announced that Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan had visited Damascus the previous day, marking the first of many visits to Syria. He described the messages from the new Syrian administration as reassuring and optimistic. The Turkish president also promised to support the Syrian people, who, according to him, had successfully fought against an unjust regime and achieved victory.



On the topic of Israeli aggression in Syria, Erdogan claimed that Israel's actions were intended to undermine the Syrian revolution and dampen the hopes of its people. He reiterated Turkey's stance of protecting Syria's territorial integrity and stressed that stability in Syria is crucial for the entire region. Erdogan also emphasized that Syria’s future must exclude any terrorist organizations, including ISIS and the PKK.



Fidan’s visit to Damascus, the first by a Turkish foreign minister in over a decade, came after a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of Syria’s new administration, Ahmed Al-Shara, and the Turkish Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires. In a press conference, both parties discussed strengthening bilateral relations and the need to lift sanctions on Syria. This visit followed a previous trip by Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin to Damascus on December 12.

