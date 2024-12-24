Special Envoy For The Horn Of Africa Affairs Of The Foreign Ministry Xue Bing Visits Eritrea

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On December 21, 2024, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Xue Bing visited Eritrea, during which he met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. Eritrean Foreign Osman Saleh Mohammed and Chinese Ambassador to Eritrea Li Xiang were present.

President Isaias Afwerki spoke highly of bilateral relations and thanked China for its long-term support for Eritrea's economic and social development. He said that Eritrea is willing to work with China to advance the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and expects China to play a more important role in the affairs related to the Horn of Africa and the African region.

Xue Bing said that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Eritrea and is ready to follow the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state to advance the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC summit and the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, so as to contribute to Eritrea's national development as well as regional development and prosperity.

After the meeting, Special Envoy Xue Bing gave an exclusive interview to the Eri TV, introducing the achievements in the development of bilateral relations, the outcomes of the FOCAC summit, and the implementation of the Outlook.

