Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For December 24, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As we begin this Christmas Eve, global markets are largely closed or operating on reduced hours. However, several key economic indicators released recently continue to shape Brazil's financial landscape.
The current account deficit widened to $3.060 billion in November 2024, up from $1.6 billion in November 2023. This increase reflects ongoing economic challenges and changing global dynamics.
The 12-month accumulated deficit reached $52.417 billion, equivalent to 2.37% of Brazil's GDP. Despite this, Foreign Direct investment (FDI) inflows totaled $6.956 billion in November 2024, providing a cushion for Brazil's external finances.
Inflation expectations have been climbing for seven consecutive weeks. The market's median projection for the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2025 rose from 4.60% to 4.84%.
The basic interest rate (Selic) forecast for late 2025 jumpe from 14.00% to 14.75%. These changes reflect growing economic pressures and will likely influence market sentiment in the coming days.
Brazil's Markets on December 23, 2024
The Ibovespa index fell by 1.09%, closing at 120,766.57 points. This drop reflects broader concerns over Brazil's fiscal stability, with the index now down nearly 9% for the year.
In currency markets, the U.S. dollar reached R$ 6.19. Financial planner Idean Alves highlighted that fears of fiscal risk and inflation have driven foreign investors away, contributing to a 25% increase in the dollar's value this year.
U.S. Markets on December 23, 2024
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a holiday-shortened week.
Commodity Markets
The S&P 500 rose 0.7%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%
The Nasdaq composite rose 1%
Corporate and Market Highlights
Oil: Prices slipped amid demand concerns and a strong dollar.
Gold: Prices declined due to U.S. rate pressures and market uncertainty.
Bitcoin: Dropped to R$93,246.26 amid ETF outflows and market uncertainty.
Outlook
Hypera (HYPE3) gained 4.65% after EMS announced its acquisition of a 6% stake in the company.
Construction confidence in Brazil has risen, signaling potential sector growth.
Prosus has made a significant $1.7 billion acquisition of Despegar, betting big on Latin American travel.
OI's pay-TV asset sale has sparked investor interest amid restructuring efforts.
As we head into the holiday period, Brazil's financial markets face continued challenges. The widening current account deficit and rising inflation expectations are key concerns. However, strong FDI inflows provide some stability to the economy.
The Selic rate is projected to hit 15% by 2025, signaling a shift in monetary policy. This could have significant implications for borrowing costs and economic growth in the coming year.
