Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour Calendar Unveiled

Doha: Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, yesterday announced its eagerly anticipated 2025 calendar – with 24 tournaments across 16 countries, following its successful first season as a global tour.

The 2025 season will feature at least 7 new locations including Miami, Buenos Aires, Cancun and Germany for the first time – significant additions across both the North and South American regions and Europe.

The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour will start on February 10, 2025 – opening with the Riyadh Season P1.

There will be two major new highlights in the 2025 calendar in March, with the tour travelling for inaugural tournaments in Miami and Cancun – held at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Cancun – before returning to Chile for a second time.

Following a short return to Europe for tournaments in Belgium and the heartlands in Spain, the tour will make its way to Paraguay in May before debuting in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

Europe will host several tournaments between June and October – including a mid-season break scheduled in August – with a return to several recognised countries and locations including Italy (Rome, Milano), Spain (Valladolid, Malaga, Madrid), France (Bordeaux, Paris) and The Netherlands (Rotterdam).

The European leg will also include the first tournament in Germany.

The Tour will then return to the Middle East for tournaments in Egypt (NewGiza) and the UAE (Dubai) with the regular season concluding with the Mexico Major at the end of November.

The International Padel Federation (FIP) will host its first edition of the FIP Intercontinental Cup in August, the equivalent of the Ryder and Laver Cup – ahead of the planned mid-season break – and FIP World Cup Pairs tournament in November.

In terms of the four Majors, the 2025 season will see the world's best players return to Qatar (April 14-19) and Italy (June 9-15) for two Major tournaments in the first half of the year, with France (September 8-14) and Mexico (November 24-30) hosting the remaining Major tournaments.

The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Finals will return to Barcelona in 2025 for its second edition from December 8-14.

The top 16 ranked players in the FIP Race Ranking – in both the men's and women's competitions – will qualify for the Premier Padel season finale.

Premier Padel Chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi said:“We are very proud to announce Premier Padel's fantastic 2025 calendar, as we continue to propel the sport to new frontiers and take all aspects of the professional tour to the highest level. The 2025 calendar – developed in partnership with players and partners – shows our clear commitment to accelerate the global growth of padel and provide new and existing fans and players with an incredible experience of the Tour for many years.”

International Padel Federation (FIP) President and Vice Chairman of Premier Padel Luigi Carraro said:“This is another thrilling chapter for FIP and Premier Padel and the sport of padel as a whole. Our 2025 calendar brings professional padel to new and established markets and a more efficient schedule for players and fans. This magnificent calendar supports the exciting global growth of padel as one of the world's most dynamic and fastest growing sports and is another milestone in our bid for Olympic inclusion.”