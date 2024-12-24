Qatar Eye Win Over Oman To Boost Semi-Final Hopes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asian champions Qatar are looking to take a significant step toward securing a semi-final spot in the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as they face Oman in their second match today at Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad in Sulaibikhat, Kuwait.

Qatar began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, while Oman also kicked off their with a 1-1 draw against hosts Kuwait. The results of the two opening matches have added extra significance to today's Group A games, with Kuwait set to play the UAE in the other match. The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals.

Qatar players during a training session ahead of today's Arabian Gulf Cup Group A match against Oman.

“We have prepared in the best possible way for the match against Oman. The game is of great importance, and securing three points will be crucial in our pursuit of a semi-final spot,” said Qatar coach Luis Garcia during a pre-match press conference yesterday.

Garcia, who replaced Marquez Lopez ahead of the Gulf Cup, has included several young players in the squad for the regional tournament. He expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by these players and hopes they will continue to perform well.

“All the players are motivated, especially the youngsters. Players like Al Hashemi Al Hussein and Mubarak Shanan performed well in their first appearances for the national team against the UAE,” he added.

Qatar's talisman, Akram Afif, who was uncertain for the opening match, converted a penalty before Yahya Al Ghassani equalised for the UAE. Garcia said Afif would be ready for today's match.

“I trust the entire squad, so the team selection is open to all possibilities. Akram Afif is always ready to serve the national team, and we will finalise our starting lineup before the match,” Garcia said when asked about possible changes to the lineup.

Oman players attend a training session.

Oman impressed in the previous Gulf Cup, finishing as runners-up after losing to Iraq in extra time in the final. Qatar's Ahmed Fathi expects a tough challenge from Oman.

“Oman are tough opponents. They reached the final in the last edition, and we are expecting a difficult challenge. We are ready, and we must excel in all areas to secure a victory in this important match,” he said, adding that the team is aiming for an improved performance.

“We were lacking in some aspects against the UAE, and we are looking to improve on those areas against Oman. I would like to thank the Qatari fans who have traveled here to support us. Their backing has always played a key role in the national team's achievements,” Fathi concluded.

Meanwhile, Oman's coach Rasheed Jaber said that his team must be at their best to overcome the reigning continental champions.

“We are up against a team that has won back-to-back Asian Cup titles, and they will be very tough opponents,” he said.“We have made the best possible preparations after the Kuwait game and must be at our peak in every aspect. A win in this match would be a significant step toward the semi-finals, and we understand the importance of this game. It will require the best from all our players.”

Jaber added,“It's an important game, but not decisive. The final round of group games will determine the semi-finalists. However, we aim to gain an advantage by showing a strong performance against Qatar.”

Oman's Abdullah Fawaz also expressed the team's focus on the match:“We are fully focused on the game against Qatar and are determined to win after our draw with Kuwait. All the players are motivated and committed to giving their best to continue our journey toward the title.”

Meanwhile, Bahrain, who lead Group B after defeating Saudi Arabia, will take on defending champions Iraq tomorrow before Saudi Arabia take on Yemen.

Today's Fixtures

(Group A):

5:25pm: Qatar vs Oman

8:30pm: UAE vs Kuwait