Ukraine ends Russian gas transit deal, open to alternatives

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has announced that the agreement facilitating the transit of Russian to the EU via Ukraine will not be renewed after its expiration on December 31.



Ukraine’s leadership has consistently stated its intention to end the deal, though several EU nations remain dependent on Russian gas. The termination raises concerns about supply for consumers in these countries.



In a Telegram post on Monday, Shmigal revealed details of a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, emphasizing Ukraine’s openness to transporting gas from any source except Russia.



Slovakia, a major recipient of Russian gas via Ukraine, is currently engaged in “very intense” talks regarding next year’s gas deliveries. Ukraine’s transit network also links to Moldova, Romania, Poland, and Hungary, which could be affected by the policy change.



“I stressed that Ukraine’s agreement with Russia on gas transit comes to an end on January 1, 2025, and will not be extended,” Shmigal wrote. He added that Ukraine would consider requests from the European Commission for transporting non-Russian gas and is ready to negotiate suitable arrangements.

