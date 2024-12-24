Russia's Combat Casualty Toll In Ukraine Estimated At 777,720

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia is estimated to have suffered a total of 777,720 casualties, including 1,630 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,624 (+9) Russian tanks, 19,915 (+30) armored fighting vehicles, 21,323 (+10) artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,030 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,834 (+44) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,948 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 32,086 (+47) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,667 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest report on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in action in Kursk region now exceeds 3,000, as per President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.