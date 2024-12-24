Ministry Of Justice Launches Advanced Version Of Realty App

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Justice launched yesterday the new and improved version of the SAK application.

The Ministry said in a statement that the new version includes e-services for the registration and documentation sector, including the newly launched digital transformation services and transactions, which enable citizens and residents to complete their transactions electronically without the need to visit the ministry.

The latest version provides easy services and smooth procedures for all beneficiaries and those dealing with the Ministry of Justice within and outside of Qatar. The new version also contributes to enhancing the user experience and improving the digital experience provided to various segments of society. It also includes providing all services, regulations, laws, and applications, including the Absher service application, the real estate appraiser application, and the real estate bulletin, with the same new interface as the SAK application, which will save reviewers the hassle of searching in different applications and searching in one application with ease and simplicity.



The application also includes displaying detailed property data by simply scanning the QR code available on the title deed. The application displays the property location on the GIS mapping system by simply scanning the QR code on the title deed and clicking on the survey number.

The upgraded version of SAK allows, for the first time, the completion of a number of transactions electronically and obtaining the legal document or paper copy of the transaction after the completion of the procedures via Qatar Post. These automated services include issuing a replacement title deed, correcting the owner's name, and correcting the property type.

These transactions are received via Qatar Post without the need to visit the ministry or its service offices, while the new application allows the user to apply for a property disclosure transaction and receive it via email. The Ministry seeks to employ new technologies and benefit from the country's advanced infrastructure in the field of communications and information technology to provide pioneering and advanced services.