Turkey addresses Syria's future in diplomatic call with Jordan

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Hakan Fidan engaged in a detailed conversation on Monday with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, to address recent developments in Syria, according to Turkish sources.



The dialogue between the two ministers also touched on the meetings they had recently conducted in Damascus, Syria’s capital, underscoring their collaborative efforts to address the region’s challenges.



Speaking on Sunday, Fidan characterized his visit to Syria as the start of a transformative phase filled with optimism for the Syrian people.



“Our foremost goal for Syria is to establish lasting stability and security within the country, eradicate terrorism, foster national reconciliation, promote economic growth, and create conditions that allow Syrians, who have been displaced for years, to return to their homeland,” he emphasized, outlining Turkey's priorities for its war-torn neighbor.



During his trip on Sunday, Fidan participated in a joint press conference with Ahmad al Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration. The meeting symbolized a significant step toward closer cooperation and dialogue aimed at rebuilding and stabilizing Syria.

