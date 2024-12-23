PARTNER Real Estate Celebrates Top Agent Award Recipient Mary Kaing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PARTNER is proud to honor Mary Kaing, one of its most dedicated and accomplished agents, as a recipient of the prestigious Top Agent Award at this evening's celebration. Mary's unwavering commitment to her clients, outstanding negotiation skills, and deep expertise exemplify the values and excellence of PARTNER Real Estate.Mary Kaing: A Champion for Client SuccessMary Kaing has built her career on a passion for real estate and a belief in its transformative potential for families and investors alike. Her recent success in June 2024 highlights her dedication to her clients. Mary guided VIP buyers in acquiring a remarkable property on Del Mar Avenue in Rosemead, CA, negotiating a final price that was over $130,000 below the asking price.The property, featuring an expansive 8,805-square-foot lot zoned RMR2, was a perfect fit for her client's vision of a dream home with future development potential. Mary's sharp negotiation skills, attention to detail, and understanding of market trends ensured a seamless transaction that exceeded her client's expectations.“Helping families achieve their dreams is what drives me every day,” Mary shared.“This recognition is a reflection of my dedication to my clients and my passion for real estate.”From Cambodia to California: A Journey of Passion and ExcellenceBorn and raised in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mary's roots in real estate run deep, inspired by her parents' passion for property investments. After earning her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration and Computer Information Systems in Anaheim, CA, Mary transitioned into real estate in Greater Los Angeles.Starting as a transaction coordinator, Mary quickly became a top-performing agent, handling nearly 500 transactions in just two years. Her extensive experience spans standard sales, probate sales, and short sales, making her an invaluable resource for her clients.A Vision of Service and Community ImpactMary is not only committed to helping families achieve their real estate goals but also to making a positive impact in the community. As part of PARTNER Real Estate's charitable initiatives, Mary contributes to supporting Los Angeles Children's Hospital, ensuring every transaction helps enrich lives.Recognizing ExcellenceThis evening's Top Agent Award celebrates Mary Kaing's exceptional contributions to the real estate industry and the communities she serves. Her professionalism, market expertise, and heart for service make her a true asset to the PARTNER Real Estate family.About PARTNER Real EstatePARTNER Real Estate is a leading Southern California-based company dedicated to empowering agents, elevating client experiences, and redefining excellence in the real estate industry. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and community impact, PARTNER Real Estate sets a new standard for success.For more information about PARTNER Real Estate or Mary Kaing, visit

