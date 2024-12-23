Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that "Al-khaleej diwan" forum was an important platform for communication, cooperation, and experience for Gulf youth.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait and Japan held the fourth round of Political negotiations, at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs' H.Q, and agreed on establishing a comprehensive partnership in all fields that will be announced during a high-level visit soon.
NEW YORK -- The Israeli Occupation continues to prevent humanitarian workers from reaching those in need in Gaza Strip, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said.
PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron named a new government, putting together a team under Francois Bayrou, his fourth prime minister of the year, to drag the second-largest EU economy out of political crisis.
KUWAIT -- The personal museum of Kuwaiti sports historian Hussein Al-Bloushi is the first museum in Asia dedicated to football. (end) mb
