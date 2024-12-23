BILLBOARD RECORDING ARTIST APRIL DIAMOND UNVEILS NEW CHRISTMAS SINGLE 'CHRISTMAS (IS MY FAVORITE TIME OF YEAR)'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

April Diamond

April Diamond

April Diamond

April Diamond's New Catchy Christmas Single,“Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year)” is finding a Big Audience this Holiday Season!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- April Diamond's new Christmas single,“Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year),” is quickly becoming a cherished holiday classic!

Now playing on stations across the country, this upbeat, feel-good track is receiving widespread acclaim for its festive lyrics, catchy melodies, and April Diamond's signature soulful voice.

Everyone can enjoy this holiday gem and download it from iTunes now.

With its infectious rhythms and joyful celebration of the season,“Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year)” has secured its place as a must-have addition to holiday playlists worldwide. Fans are already calling it an instant classic, returning to the song daily to embrace its themes of family and celebration.

“Christmas has always held a special place in my heart. I wanted to create a song that captures all the elements we cherish about the season-the lights, the tree, the carolers, and the family gatherings!” shared April Diamond.“The response has been incredible, and I'm thrilled that people are enjoying the song and making it part of their holiday traditions.”

Since its release,“Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year)” has been featured on numerous holiday playlists and is steadily climbing the streaming charts. Fans have taken to social media to express how the song has become a staple of their Christmas celebrations, with one listener stating,“It's on repeat in my house every morning!”

“It really got me into the holiday spirit after a very busy year!” remarked another fan.“It's the perfect soundtrack for the season!”

April Diamond's unique blend of contemporary pop, soul, and holiday spirit has made her song a standout this Christmas season. Music critics are praising her ability to craft an original track that feels both modern and timeless. As the holiday season progresses,“Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year)” is set to remain a beloved staple in Christmas celebrations around the globe.

Fans can also enjoy a lyric video on YouTube at youtube/aprildiamondofficial, making it easy for everyone to sing along!

Stream and download“Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year)” now on iTunes, Spotify , and all streaming platforms! Join the growing community of listeners who are making this holiday anthem a treasured part of their festive traditions.

About April Diamond:

April Diamond is a BILLBOARD RECORDING ARTIST with several national radio hits. She was recently highlighted in Los Angeles Magazine for her chart-topping songs and her rising influence in the music industry!

Sherry Lee

GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC [us]

+1 323-400-7409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Christmas Is My Favorite Time Of Year

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.