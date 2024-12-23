Construction Confidence Rises In Brazil, Signaling Sector Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's construction showed signs of improvement in December 2024. The Construction Confidence (ICST) increased by 0.9 percentage points from November.



It reached 96.6 points, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). This uptick occurred despite ongoing challenges in the sector. The Current Situation Index (ISA-CST) rose by 0.3 points.



The Expectations Index (IE-CST) grew by 1.5 points. These increases reflect a cautiously optimistic outlook among construction firms. Companies expect demand to grow in the coming months.



Several factors contributed to this positive trend. The volume of contract portfolios indicator climbed 2.8 points to 96.6. The three-month demand forecast indicator jumped 2.6 points to 100.7.



The six-month business trend indicator advanced 0.4 points to 94.4. However, the industry still faces challenges. The Capacity Utilization (NUCI) slightly decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 78.9%.







Labor shortages continue to affect the sector. Companies struggle to find skilled workers to meet growing demand. The Brazilian government has implemented programs to boost construction.

Brazil's Construction Industry

The Growth Acceleration Programme (PAC) aims to increase infrastructure development. The revival of the Minha Casa Minha Vida housing program stimulates residential construction.



These initiatives have contributed to sector growth. The construction industry expanded by 5.1% in 2024, reaching $128 billion. Experts project further growth in the coming years.



The sector could reach $153 billion by 2028, with a 4.5% annual growth rate. Ana Maria Castelo, a FGV expert, noted the industry's moderate pessimism. She highlighted increased investments in infrastructure and real estate in 2024.



These investments will likely impact growth in 2025 as well. The construction sector plays a crucial role in Brazil 's economic recovery. Its performance affects job creation and overall economic growth.



The industry's ability to address challenges will determine its future success. Companies must find ways to attract and retain skilled workers. They need to manage costs effectively in a competitive market.



Balancing these factors will be key to sustaining the positive momentum into 2025 and beyond. The construction industry's recovery reflects broader economic trends in Brazil.



It demonstrates the resilience of businesses in the face of challenges. The sector's growth could lead to increased opportunities for workers and investors alike.

