Israeli President Isaac Herzog Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Birthday

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, has sent a congratulatory
letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency, my dear friend.
It is my privilege to share my warmest congratulations on the
occasion of your birthday. The State of Israel joins you in
celebration of this momentous day.
Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has become a vibrant nation of
economic vitality, prosperity, peace and stability. This is perhaps
most beautifully expressed via your nation's inspirational model of
religious tolerance and understanding. Especially during this time,
when Anti-Semitism is spreading around the world, Azerbaijan is a
shining example of our collective potential to live together in
harmony. In this way, as in so much else, you are following along
the path of peace that your father, the Honorable Heydar Aliyev, of
Blessed Memory, also walked along.
As you so eloquently stated, multiculturalism is a gift that
must be embraced. The Jewish community of Azerbaijan, which
directly feels this warm embrace from you, serves as a living
bridge further connecting our two people. Our strategic partnership
with your nation provides a pillar of stability for both Israel and
our greater region, and we are profoundly grateful for the
opportunity to continue working with you to grow and strengthen our
many collaborations.
I will always remember and cherish the warm and gracious welcome
with which you and your wife, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, hosted
Michal and I during our visit to your incredible nation. I am
hoping to have the honor of welcoming both you and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva to Israel in the near future as well. Of course, I
am also eagerly looking forward to seeing you at the World Economic
Forum in Davos early next year.
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the
successful convening of the COP29 last month. Azerbaijan is a
leader in the community of nations, and this was yet another
demonstration of your commitment to securing the health and safety
of future generations.
As 2024 draws to a close and we look towards 2025, I would also
like to share my sincere hopes that the coming year is one of
success and prosperity for you, your family, and all the people of
Azerbaijan.
Warmly,
Isaac Herzog
President of the State of Israel
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109024988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.