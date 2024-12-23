Universities Key To Enriching Jordan's Media Landscape - Momani

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Monday underscored the crucial role of colleges as key contributors to the national media sector by nurturing young talent.

During a meeting on Monday with deans of media faculties and heads of media departments from public and private universities, held at the of Government Communication, Momani highlighted the importance of regular dialogues with academia.

“These meetings aim to create a forward-thinking vision for the media sector, enhancing its development by integrating academic insights and keeping pace with technological and digital advancements in media production,” Momani said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Moman also reiterated the ministry's commitment to promoting partnerships with media faculties and departments, focusing on revising legislation and curricula to equip graduates with the skills and creativity needed to enrich the national media landscape.

He also noted that the academic media sector has witnessed significant growth under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, which has been marked by increased diversity and broader reach. He Momani also urged media institutions to adopt international best practices and align their academic programmes with international standards and trends to remain competitive and relevant.