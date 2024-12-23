Bitcoin Fell Back To Local Support
Market Picture
The crypto market retreated last week and is in no hurry to recover, remaining at $3.31 trillion, roughly where it was 30 days ago. The sharp dip below $3.2 trillion was also quickly bought back, but a full-blown rebound is yet to be seen. Markets continue to digest the Fed's tougher tone, reinforced by the accumulated urge to lock in profits after a strong year.
