Bitcoin Fell Back To Local Support

Market Picture

The retreated last week and is in no hurry to recover, remaining at $3.31 trillion, roughly where it was 30 days ago. The sharp dip below $3.2 trillion was also quickly bought back, but a full-blown rebound is yet to be seen. Markets continue to digest the Fed's tougher tone, reinforced by the accumulated urge to lock in profits after a strong year.

The Crypto Market Sentiment Index is in neutral territory, compared to the shuttling between fear and extreme fear in US stocks.

Bitcoin is trading around $95.5K, receiving support near the 50-day moving average on Friday and Monday. While we expected to see the market decline here, it's too early to say this is the end of the correction. Further declines in the stock market, of which there are many in Bitcoin and Ethereum, could trigger institutional investors, launching a deeper pullback.