Safdar Searches For Warmth Of Hope In Kabul's Cold Weather

KABUL (Pajhwok): Safdar, an 80-year-old breadwinner for his family of 14 members, carries people's luggage in a handcart to earn some money on a daily basis. The sexagenarian complains about hardships of life and economic problems.

Safdar is a resident of Bibi Mahro area. Every morning he explores Deh Afghanan area with his handcart to someone's load from one place to another and earn some money for his family.

Working on roads in cold season is very difficult for an 80-year-old man, but he has to support his family and this has forced him to continue working every day without getting tired.

Safdar said if his two sons had not died during the Soviet Red Army's invasion of Afghanistan, he would not have needed to work on roads with a handcart and struggle to support his family.

“My two sons were martyred in the Soviet era, I am the breadwinner of my family, my son-in-law has mental illness, he has six children and with my daughters we are 14,” Safdar said with tearful eyes.

“It's hard to get 15 to 20 Uzbek breads every day, and nothing else will come of it”.

He earns about 200 afghanis a day:“One day a good Muslim found me and gave me 5,000afs, I quickly bought wood and coal, it was God's mercy”

He responded to what he wanted from the government by says:“What I want from the government is peace and security, we are grateful for what we have achieved”.

But Safdar's relatives asked the government to support him.

Roman, head of handcarts union in Bibi Mahro area, explained:“Uncle Safdar is a very good person. If he works one day, he gets money, and if he doesn't work, he doesn't get any. If he has money, I take it from him, and if he doesn't, I don't take it”.

“Uncle Safdar is destitute and should not work at this age. The government should help these people,” Nadir Akbar, a shopkeeper in the area, said.

Safdar was on his way home from work in evening and his longing gaze fell on the fruit boxes, but he had no money to buy anything for his grandchildren.

When he reached home, he said to his grandchildren:“Dear, I did not bring anything today, but I'll definitely bring something tomorrow”.

Safdar's story is not the story of one person, it is the story of a city that hides thousands of Safdars in its heart; men whose stature is bent under the burden of life, but who are still standing.

