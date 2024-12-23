عربي


Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


12/23/2024 11:45:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 50,094 Ageas shares in the period from 16-12-2024 until 20-12-2024.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
16-12-2024 9,450 448,073 47.42 47.30 47.78
17-12-2024 9,234 433,163 46.91 46.70 47.32
18-12-2024 9,690 449,621 46.40 46.10 46.92
19-12-2024 9,720 447,014 45.99 45.70 46.18
20-12-2024 12,000 550,187 45.85 45.54 46.20
Total 50,094 2,328,058 46.47 45.54 47.78

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,542,864 shares for a total amount of EUR 73,995,812. This corresponds to 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

