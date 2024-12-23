Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visual Effects (VFX) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Visual Effects (VFX) is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$25.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the VFX market is driven by several factors, including the increasing sophistication of technology, the expansion of media platforms, and evolving viewer preferences. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence have streamlined many VFX processes, enabling more complex simulations and realistic animations that were

previously too resource-intensive. This technological evolution allows for more detailed and ambitious projects within tighter timelines and budgets. Additionally, the global expansion of digital streaming services has created a vast demand for content enriched with high-quality VFX, catering to a more visually discerning audience worldwide. Viewer expectations for graphical quality and realism continue to rise, pressing the industry to continuously innovate and improve.

Moreover, economic factors such as the availability of tax incentives for film production in various countries also stimulate the VFX industry by attracting productions that might otherwise be constrained by higher costs. Together, these dynamics ensure robust growth in the VFX sector, making it a pivotal element of modern digital storytelling.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Inc., Autodesk, Inc, Avid Technology, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

