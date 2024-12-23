Meals On Wheels South Florida Announces New Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Successful nonprofit executive to lead team strengthening senior nutrition and initiatives

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meals on Wheels South Florida, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to South Florida's senior community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Bourgault as its new Executive Director, effective January 2, 2025.

Bourgault, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and community service, will guide the organization in its mission to enhance the quality of life for older adults through access to healthy meals and vital social connections.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wendy Bourgault as our new Executive Director,” said Samir Rajpal, Board Chair of Meals on Wheels South Florida.“Her commitment to service, strategic vision, and experience in leading mission-driven organizations will help us expand our reach and impact across the community. As we continue to meet the growing needs of our senior neighbors, Bourgault's leadership will be invaluable in helping us advance our mission, vision, and values of supporting older adults.”

Wendy Bourgault joins Meals on Wheels South Florida from Our Little Roses Foreign Mission Society, where she served as Executive Director. Over the course of her career, Bourgault has demonstrated a strong track record of successful fundraising, community outreach, and operational management, all of which will be key to advancing Meals on Wheels South Florida's goals.

“I am honored to join the team at Meals on Wheels South Florida and work alongside such a dedicated staff and board,” said Wendy Bourgault.“Together, we will continue to ensure that our senior neighbors receive the nutritious meals and social support that is so crucial to their well-being. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation already in place and exploring new ways to grow and sustain our impact.”

As Executive Director, Bourgault will oversee all aspects of Meals on Wheels South Florida's operations, including program management, fundraising, and strategic planning. Under her leadership, the organization will continue to provide nutritious meals and essential services to thousands of seniors throughout South Florida.

For more information about Meals on Wheels South Florida and its programs and services, please visit mowsoflo or call 954.731.8770.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Founded in 1984, Meals on Wheels South Florida is a nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief programs and services to the senior community. With the dedication of community volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Included in their list of programs and services are home meal delivery, meals and grooming for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education, Claris companion tablets, and emergency meals. For more information, please visit mowsoflo or call 954.731.8770.

