Rubber Surfaces International Expands Into Texas, Releases White Paper On Rubber Surfacing

- Shayne ButcherCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubber Surfaces International (RSI), a global leader in eco-friendly and durable rubber surfacing solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into the Texas market. With operations now available in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, RSI is bringing its innovative surfacing solutions to one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.In conjunction with its Texas launch, RSI is also proud to release a new white paper, What You Need to Know About Rubber Surfacing. This comprehensive document offers insights into the benefits, applications, and sustainability of rubber surfacing, empowering businesses and homeowners to make informed decisions about this versatile material."Texas is the perfect place for us to grow," said Shayne Butcher, CEO of RSI. "Communities across Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston are embracing sustainable, long-lasting solutions, and we're excited to provide rubber surfacing that enhances safety, durability, and aesthetics. With the release of our new white paper, we aim to further educate the public about the transformative potential of rubber surfacing in spaces ranging from playgrounds to patios."Rubber Surfaces International's Texas operations will feature a dedicated team of local experts to oversee installations and customer support. By combining high-quality materials with expert craftsmanship, RSI ensures that every project meets its rigorous standards for safety and sustainability.White Paper HighlightsWhat You Need to Know About Rubber Surfacing provides a detailed look at:- The eco-friendly origins of rubber surfacing, including the recycling of old tires.- Key benefits such as shock absorption, slip resistance, and weather durability.- Popular applications, including pool decks, playgrounds, sports courts, and more.- Addressing common concerns around toxicity and environmental impact.The white paper is available for free download at rubber-surfaces .About Rubber Surfaces InternationalRubber Surfaces International (RSI) is a global leader in innovative rubber surfacing solutions, offering versatile, eco-friendly products for residential, commercial, and recreational applications. RSI's commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability drives its mission to enhance spaces while protecting the environment.For more information about RSI's Texas expansion or to download the white paper, visit rubber-surfaces or contact Rubber Surfaces International at 1-888-479-2112.

