Residential Security Forecast Report 2025 Outlook And Beyond
Date
12/23/2024 10:46:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Security Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Residential Security Forecast report has been published for almost four decades as part of ongoing reporting to understand, size, and segment the market for home automation and control systems.
Analysts forecast use data from consumer surveys for years 2012-2024 for penetration of home security systems in the US and leverages the years of expertise in this market to build these forecasts through 2029.
In the recent past, the market for residential security solutions has undergone dramatic swings:
2016 - 2020, Market Expansion 2020 - 2022, Pandemic Reactions 2023 - 2024, Housing Slowdown 2025 Outlook and Beyond
Key Topics Covered:
Security Segments Service Revenues Comparative Growth Rates US Residential Security Forecast
