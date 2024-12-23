Three Labourers Killed As Slab Of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In MP’S Budhni

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 23 (IANS) At least three labourers were killed and one was severely after a large concrete slab of an under-construction bridge fell on them in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Monday.

One labourer rescued was rushed to a nearby hospital in the critical stage but was later referred to Narmadapuram for further treatment. The incident occurred in Budhni, under Shahganj station, around 60 km from Bhopal.

Budhni Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Shashank Gurjar said the of the new bridge adjacent to an old bridge on a road was underway, and four labourers were carrying out the construction work.

"When the labourers were digging soil under the bridge, a large concrete slab of the old bridge collapsed and all of them were buried. One out of four labourers could be rescued alive, while three were dead," SDOP told the media persons.

The deceased persons have been identified as Karan (18), Ramkrishna (32) and Bhagwanlal (35). The only labourer who was rescued alive and was recuperating at the hospital has been identified as Sukhram (25).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed his grief over the tragic incident and has instructed the Sehore district administration to provide better medical treatment to save the life of the injured person. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased in the incident.

"The news of the untimely death of three workers due to the collapse of the soil of a culvert under construction in Budhni is very sad. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the Chief Minister said.

He also informed that the Sehore district administration has been directed to extend whatever other financial help is required to the families of the deceased and the injured persons as per the rules.

Notably, Buddhi is the home town of four-time former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.