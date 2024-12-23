Lucid Gains Extension Of Compliance By NASDAQ

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ: LUCD), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM), today announced that it had received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Stock LLC that the Company was eligible for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company now has until June 16, 2025 to meet the requirement.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LUCD."

To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company must maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the 180-day extension period. The Company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares between now and the end of the extension period and intends to take all appropriate actions to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with the Rule prior to the end of the compliance period.

LUCD shares started Monday up five cents, or 1.6%, to $3.07.

