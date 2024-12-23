Germany Delivers Significant Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A significant military aid package from Germany, described as one of the largest to date, has been delivered to Ukraine, including advanced air defense systems and other critical equipment.

That is according to the German government's website , Ukrinform reports.

The package includes: sixth IRIS-T SLM and fifth IRIS-T SLS air defense systems, each consisting of two launchers and missiles; two additional Patriot launchers, supplementing the two previously delivered; 12 armored with kinetic defense systems (manufactured by Diehl Defense, marking their first delivery to Ukraine).

Also, Germany has delivered to Ukraine two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with 65,000 rounds of ammunition (manufacturing of which was recently resumed), two TRML-4D air surveillance radars, and AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles (quantity undisclosed).

Besides, the package includes 15 Leopard

1

A5 main battle tanks (part of a joint project with Denmark, following the delivery of 88 such tanks earlier), ammunition for Leopard

2 tanks, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, and over 50,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition.

-Tto

Additionally, there have been delivered 30 Vector drones with spare parts, 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, and 14 Hornet XR reconnaissance drones; 30 MRAP vehicles with mine and ambush protection, five remotely operated demining systems, and approximately 4,500 anti-tank mines.

To transport personnel and materials: seven Caracal airborne vehicles, 12 Zetros trucks, eight fuel tankers, one armored border service vehicle, and 45 diving scooters for specialized operations.

Five AMPS helicopter self-defense systems have been delivered as well as 15,000 mortar rounds (120 mm), 120 GMW grenade launchers, 200 MG4 machine guns and 420 MK 556 assault rifles, 80 HLR 338 sniper rifles, 100 CR 308 rifles, and over 4.3 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

up to8B

Additional supplies include emergency generators, tents, tourniquets, bandages, and other humanitarian supplies.

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier noted, since Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has delivered or pledged military aid to Ukraine valued at €28 billion.