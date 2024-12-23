Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 45,317
12/23/2024 10:02:31 AM
Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 45,317 martyrs and 107,713 wounded.
Medical sources in the Gaza Strip on Monday said that over the past 24-hours, the Occupation committed five massacres against families in Gaza, leading to 58 dead and 86 injured, with scores of victims remaining unreachable under the rubble.
The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip for the 444th day now, launching dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege in place and the displacement of 95 percent of the Strip's population.
