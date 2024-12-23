Azerbaijan, Germany Expand Cooperation In Fight Against Doping
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan and Germany are expanding cooperation in the fight
against doping, Azernews reports.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Executive
Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) Tahmina
Tagizade and Chairman of the Executive Board of the National
Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA Germany) Lars Mortsiefer in
this regard.
The document covers such areas as exchanging experience with
NADA Germany in the areas of results processing, research,
medicine, testing, education and other areas.
The anti-doping Agencies also agreed on holding joint
consultations and creating working groups consisting of employees
of both structures in order to improve the activities of AMADA in
accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and international
standards.
In the future, on the basis of this document, it is envisaged to
sign bilateral agreements covering various areas.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
The National Anti Doping Agency of Germany is the key body for
clean sports in Germany. NADA Germany was founded in July 2002 and
introduced with a festive ceremony in the city of Bonn's historic
town hall Altes Rathaus.
On November 21st of the same year, NADA Germany was officially
recognized and approved by the relevant supervisory authority for
foundations.
Ever since, NADA Germany has been striving to realize its
foundational goals and stands for fairness and equal opportunities
in sports.
