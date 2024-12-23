Azerbaijan, Germany Expand Cooperation In Fight Against Doping

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Germany are expanding cooperation in the fight against doping, Azernews reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Executive Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) Tahmina Tagizade and Chairman of the Executive Board of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA Germany) Lars Mortsiefer in this regard.

The document covers such areas as exchanging experience with NADA Germany in the areas of results processing, research, medicine, testing, education and other areas.

The anti-doping Agencies also agreed on holding joint consultations and creating working groups consisting of employees of both structures in order to improve the activities of AMADA in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and international standards.

In the future, on the basis of this document, it is envisaged to sign bilateral agreements covering various areas.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

The National Anti Doping Agency of Germany is the key body for clean sports in Germany. NADA Germany was founded in July 2002 and introduced with a festive ceremony in the city of Bonn's historic town hall Altes Rathaus.

On November 21st of the same year, NADA Germany was officially recognized and approved by the relevant supervisory authority for foundations.

Ever since, NADA Germany has been striving to realize its foundational goals and stands for fairness and equal opportunities in sports.