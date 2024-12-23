India's PC Market Sees 12% Growth In 2024, Driven By AI Computers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIA, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- India's PC experienced a significant upswing in 2024, recording 12% year-on-year growth in the third quarter, with total shipments reaching 6.3 million units. The rise in artificial intelligence adoption across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, finance, and IT, is driving this surge in PC sales, particularly in the premium and high-performance segments.

According to market analysts, the demand for AI computers has triggered a fundamental shift in how consumers and businesses approach computing. The demand for sophisticated computing power has increased as a result of the incorporation of AI into numerous applications, including automation, data analytics, and machine learning. AI-powered PCs, equipped with specialized processors and graphics cards designed for high-speed computing tasks, have become essential tools for both professionals and enthusiasts.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

One of the main drivers of this growth has been the rise in AI-capable PCs. These devices, equipped with advanced neural processing units (NPUs), offer enhanced performance for AI-driven applications, catering to the evolving demands of consumers and businesses alike. The inclusion of AI features such as intelligent assistance, advanced security protocols, and optimized system performance has made these PCs highly desirable.

In the consumer segment, there has been a notable shift towards premium notebooks priced above $1,000, which grew by 7.6% year on year. This trend is driven by consumers seeking advanced features and superior performance, often found in AI-enabled devices. This demand has been further boosted by the early start of holiday sales and aggressive vendor discounting tactics.

On the commercial front, enterprises are increasingly investing in AI-capable PCs to enhance productivity and streamline operations. The enterprise segment witnessed 9.6% year-on-year growth, reflecting a growing focus on IT infrastructure upgrades across industries.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have also contributed to this growth, with the SMB sector recording a 12.4% year-on-year increase in PC shipments.

Government Initiatives and Local Manufacturing

The Indian government's initiatives are playing a pivotal role in shaping the PC and tablet market. A crucial policy now mandates that vendors and OEM partners ensure that 50% of devices are locally sourced to participate in government tenders. This regulation is expected to strengthen the "Make in India" initiative, giving domestic manufacturers an edge over international competitors.

“The reliance on foreign-sourced components has pushed the Indian government to introduce initiatives that boost the domestic semiconductor industry,” said Aithal.

While the policy has created short-term challenges due to infrastructure and supply chain readiness, it is ultimately positioned to reduce import dependency and bolster local manufacturing. The government's openness to industry feedback signals a commitment to refining the policy, ensuring it aligns with market realities.

Increased Consumer Awareness and Affordability

While AI-powered PCs were once seen as a premium segment, recent advancements in manufacturing and production have made these devices more affordable for a wider audience. The entry of global players into the Indian market, combined with local manufacturers ramping up production, has resulted in more competitive pricing. This has made high-performance AI laptops accessible to a larger pool of consumers, from professionals to everyday users.

Consumer awareness around AI capabilities is also growing, with more people recognizing the benefits of AI-driven systems in their daily lives. From smarter personal assistants and automated content creation tools to enhanced gaming experiences, the advantages of AI are becoming increasingly apparent, leading to higher adoption rates.

According to the 2024 Work Trend Index , which was published by LinkedIn and Microsoft, 92% of knowledge workers in India are using AI at work, which is evidence of the nation's quickly expanding AI adoption.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the Indian PC market is set for robust growth, projected to expand by 17% in 2024, with a more moderate 6% growth expected in 2025. The surge in 2024 is primarily driven by continued strong demand from the education sector, which has become a key pillar of market expansion.

In 2025, growth is expected to shift toward SMBs and enterprises, driven by a refresh cycle from the end of support for Windows 10 devices and the rising availability of AI PCs. Moreover, consumer refresh cycles are expected to play a key role in driving demand for both PCs and tablets, adding further momentum to the market. The tablet segment will continue to be significantly influenced by government-driven education tenders, with a substantial influx of tenders anticipated in the coming quarters.

In conclusion, India's PC market is experiencing a significant transformation, driven by the adoption of AI-enabled technologies. With supportive government policies and increasing consumer and enterprise demand, the market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.



