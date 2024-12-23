Issue Of Equity And Total Voting Rights
Date
12/23/2024 6:31:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Issue of Equity and Total voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 5,716,752 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 48.4p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 20 December 2024.
An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 January 2025.
The following Directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 48.4p:
|
| No. of Shares
| Current Holding
| Percentage of Issued Share Capital
| Murray Steele
PCA of Murray Steele
| 8,752
3,169
| 455,783
| 0.05
| Alex Hambro
| 2,933
| 112,164
| 0.01
| Claire Finn
| 1,127
| 43,094
| 0.005
| Christopher Powles
| 1,230
| 47,048
| 0.005
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 943,851,421. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to issue a notification of their interest in, or of a change in their interest in the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
MENAFN23122024004107003653ID1109023432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.