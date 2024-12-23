Issue of Equity and Total voting Rights

Issue of Equity and Total Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 5,716,752 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 48.4p per share to who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 20 December 2024.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 January 2025.

The following Directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 48.4p: