Azerbaijan's Strength Lies In Preserving Multiculturalism And National Values, Says Chairman
Date
12/23/2024 5:13:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan is a unique space where various ethnic and religious
communities live together, share common values, and play a
spiritual bridge role between civilizations,
Azernews reports, citing Ramin Mammadov, Chairman
of the State Committee for Religious Associations, as he said at
the Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders, held on December 23 in
Baku on the topic of "Current Issues in Religious Enlightenment:
Tradition, Experience, and Prospects."
He added that the model of state-religion relations, established
by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is based on historical
traditions and universal values and this policy, successfully
continued by President Ilham Aliyev, places the human factor at the
center, rather than religious or ethnic identity.
Mammadov emphasized that one of the key factors strengthening
Azerbaijan is, without a doubt, the multicultural traditions, along
with the commitment to preserving national and spiritual
values.
“As President Ilham Aliyev has stated, the independent
Azerbaijani state is built upon national and spiritual values. The
strength of the pillar that constitutes the foundation of our
society lies in our hands. It depends on our correct choices,
actions, and behaviors to make this foundation unshakable,” he
concluded.
