Azerbaijan's Strength Lies In Preserving Multiculturalism And National Values, Says Chairman

12/23/2024 5:13:28 AM

Azerbaijan is a unique space where various ethnic and religious communities live together, share common values, and play a spiritual bridge role between civilizations, Azernews reports, citing Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Associations, as he said at the Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Leaders, held on December 23 in Baku on the topic of "Current Issues in Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects."

He added that the model of state-religion relations, established by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, is based on historical traditions and universal values and this policy, successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, places the human factor at the center, rather than religious or ethnic identity.

Mammadov emphasized that one of the key factors strengthening Azerbaijan is, without a doubt, the multicultural traditions, along with the commitment to preserving national and spiritual values.

“As President Ilham Aliyev has stated, the independent Azerbaijani state is built upon national and spiritual values. The strength of the pillar that constitutes the foundation of our society lies in our hands. It depends on our correct choices, actions, and behaviors to make this foundation unshakable,” he concluded.

