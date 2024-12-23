Santos Pursues Galoppo Loan Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos moves closer to securing Giuliano Galoppo on loan from São Paulo. Recent negotiations have progressed, with the midfielder likely to join the coastal club next season.



Galoppo seeks more playing time after limited opportunities under Luis Zubeldía this year. The Argentine player appeared in only 28 matches, scoring once and assisting twice.



São Paulo acquired Galoppo from Banfield in 2022 for approximately $6 million. Despite this investment, he struggled to establish himself in the team's starting lineup.



The midfielder showed promise in the 2023 São Paulo State Championship. He scored eight goals before a severe knee injury halted his progress as the team's top scorer.



Galoppo's overall record at São Paulo includes 60 appearances and 10 goals. He started in 25 matches and provided four assists during his time with the club.







Santos plans to compete in Brazil's top division, domestic cup, and state championship next year. The club will also participate in a friendly tournament in the United States in January.



This potential move reflects Santos' ambition to strengthen their squad. It also highlights Galoppo's desire for regular playing time to revitalize his career.

The loan deal, if finalized, could benefit both clubs and the player. Santos gains an experienced midfielder, while São Paulo offloads a high-earning, underutilized player.



Galoppo's arrival could inject creativity into Santos' midfield. His previous goal-scoring form suggests he could become a key player for the team.



The transfer market continues to reshape Brazilian football. Clubs seek to balance financial constraints with the need for competitive squads in multiple tournaments.



As negotiations progress, fans eagerly await official confirmation. The potential loan move represents a significant development in the Brazilian football landscape.

