Milbank Expands Financial Restructuring Group With Addition Of Liz Downing

Ms. Downing has advised debtors, creditors, equity sponsors, purchasers and other stakeholders throughout all phases of complex restructuring transactions. The primary focus of her work has been representing companies in prepackaged, prearranged and conventional chapter 11 cases, as well as out-of-court workouts and distressed acquisitions. Ms. Downing's experience spans a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, energy, financial services, shipping and retail. She has significant experience advising companies and other stakeholders in cross-border restructuring transactions, including situations in Canada, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Hong Kong, Peru, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

"Liz is a highly skilled, experienced restructuring lawyer who will bring further depth to our global bench and debtor-side capabilities," said Dennis Dunne , Global Chair of Milbank's Financial Restructuring Group and member of the Executive Committee. "As we continue to grow our debtor-side capabilities, Liz will be a tremendous part of that growth and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm."

Milbank has significantly expanded its global Financial Restructuring Group in recent years, including the most recent additions of partners Lisa Laukitis, Jaimie Fedell and Lawrence Wee in New York, Ian Wallace in London, and Nicholas Dunstone in Singapore.

"I am excited to join this exceptional team of restructuring lawyers which is known globally for working on many of the most prominent corporate restructurings and groundbreaking chapter 11 cases," said Ms. Downing. "I look forward to working alongside my new partners, including my former colleague Lisa Laukitis, as we help clients navigate their most critical matters."

Ms. Downing joins Milbank from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she was a member of the Corporate Restructuring Group.

