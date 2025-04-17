PM Modi's Letter A Lifelong Inspiration For Me: Vandana Katariya

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Indian women's hockey stalwart Vandana Katariya expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a personal letter of appreciation on the occasion of her retirement from international hockey.

On April 1, the 32-year-old forward formally announced her retirement from international hockey, closing a chapter that began in 2009 and saw her become India's most-capped women's hockey player. With 320 international caps and 158 goals to her name, Vandana leaves behind a legacy unmatched in the history of the sport in India.

“It is a proud moment for me to receive a letter of appreciation from Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on my hockey career and retirement. I am overwhelmed to receive this honour. This affection and encouragement will always be an inspiration for me. Thank you Prime Minister,” Vandana posted on X.

Her last appearance for the Indian team came during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 earlier this year.

Vandana Katariya's career has been full of milestones and breakthroughs. She became a household name in 2021 when she became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics - a feat she achieved against South Africa at the Tokyo Games, where the Indian women's team finished a historic fourth. It was a campaign that changed the way women's hockey was perceived in India, and Vandana was right at the heart of that revolution.

“This decision wasn't easy, but I know it's the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour,” she said in her official statement.“But every journey has its course, and I leave with immense pride, gratitude, and love for the sport. Indian hockey is in great hands, and I will always be its biggest supporter.”

She also represented India in the Rio 2016 Olympics and played in two FIH Hockey Women's World Cups (2018 and 2022), three Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, 2022) and three Asian Games (2014, 2018, 2022), becoming the backbone of the national team across multiple generations.

Over the years, Vandana played a central role in some of Indian hockey's most memorable triumphs. She won gold medals at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 and 2023, and also at the FIH Women's Nations Cup in 2022. Her consistent contributions also helped India claim silver at the 2018 Asian Games and two Asian Champions Trophy campaigns (Japan 2013 and Donghae 2018).

The bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 and 2023 Asian Games, and the FIH Pro League 2021-22 added further sheen to her glittering cabinet.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian sports, Vandana was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2021, followed by the prestigious Padma Shri in 2022 - becoming one of the very few hockey players to receive the honour.