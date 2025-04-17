Bybit Brings Exclusive Hands-On P2P Workshop Experiences To LATAM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Expanding its footprint to the second and the third largest economies in LATAM, Bybit P2P will be hosting its first meetup in Mexico and marking its second event in Argentina, where Bybit P2P concluded a successful inaugural event in Sept. 2024. Both countries are home to technology savvy investors passionate about crypto, poised to transform the future of the digital economy in the continent.

The workshops promise to introduce guests to the world of P2P trading in a mix of interactive activities and knowledge-sharing. Guests may expect to exchange practical tips, tools, and trend analysis with a front-row seat to P2P's growth potential. Attendees will also get to meet top P2P advertisers and Bybit's P2P team, hear from industry experts, and enter live lucky draws and various giveaways at the events.

Event Highlights:



Building Bridges: Attendees will engage with peers and industry insiders on topics close to their hearts, fostering connections that may lead to future collaborations.

Insights in Action : P2P experts and Bybit's team will be holding nothing back in sharing the latest insights and Bybit P2P's latest offerings. Fun Guaranteed : Engaging activities and open discussions are part of the agenda, with appreciation gifts for attendees.

RSVP - Buenos Aires



Registration Link :

Time : 19:00 - 23:00 (local time), May 9, 2025 Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina (exact location to be provided upon successful registration)

RSVP - Mexico City



Registration Link :

Time : 19:00 - 23:00 (local time), May 15, 2025 Location : Mexico City, Mexico (exact location to be provided upon successful registration)

The events are by registration only, and successful registrants will receive formal confirmation from Bybit P2P.

"We want to offer something for everyone in the P2P community no matter their experience level. Advanced P2P merchants will get to unlock exclusive insights from industry insiders, and our team will give new friends a crash course into P2P in the Bybit P2P 101 sessions. We are here to connect, learn, and grow together," said Rafa Zhao, Operations Manager of Bybit P2P LATAM .

P2P trading transforms finance by enabling direct selling and buying of crypto between individuals. Bybit P2P streamlines price matching, offers enterprise-level custodianship and execution, and allows users to utilize local payment methods with 24/7 support. The solution lowers reliance on traditional intermediaries, improving cost efficiency and making digital assets more accessible to people from diverse economic backgrounds.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybi .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Pres

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Faceboo | Instagra | LinkedI | Reddi | Telegra | TikTo | | Youtub

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE Bybit