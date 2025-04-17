World Cup Qualifier: Fatima Sana Stars As Pakistan Qualify For ICC Women’S World Cup 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, April 17 (IANS) Fatima Sana's heroic all-round performance and another spirited bowling display helped Pakistan Women book their place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 after securing a comprehensive 67-run victory over Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Skipper Fatima Sana emerged as the match-winner yet again - first with the bat when she rescued Pakistan with an unbeaten 62, and then with the ball, where she led the bowling unit with a three-wicket haul. The win sealed Pakistan's spot in the mega event to be held later this year in India, making them the first team to qualify from the six-nation qualifier that also featured Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland and Thailand.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan struggled for momentum early in their innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. The innings was reeling at 85 for 4 in the 32nd over when Fatima joined the experienced Sidra Amin at the crease. Together, the duo stitched a crucial 97-run partnership that not only stabilised the innings but also laid the platform for a competitive total.

Sidra, who has been a consistent performer throughout the qualifiers, once again rose to the occasion with a composed knock of 80 runs off 105 balls. She hit eight boundaries and anchored the innings when the rest of the top order faltered under pressure.

Fatima, on the other hand, capitalised on multiple dropped chances by Thailand's fielders to smash an unbeaten 62 off just 59 balls, with five fours and a six. Her late charge powered Pakistan past the 200-run mark, finishing at 205 for 6 - a total that looked below par on paper but proved more than enough on the day.

Thailand's bowlers, especially medium pacer Phannita Maya and off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu, were disciplined in the power-play and made early inroads. Pakistan's young opener Shawaal Zulfiqar, playing her first match of the tournament, fell cheaply trying to break free from a tight spell by Phannita. Muneeba Ali also departed tamely, miscuing a sweep off Kamchomphu.

Aliya Riaz's unfortunate run-out - for the second match in a row - added to Pakistan's top-order woes, but Sidra and Fatima's partnership revived the innings.

Chasing 206, Thailand looked to be building a steady platform, reaching 44 for 1 at one stage. But the introduction of Fatima Sana into the attack tilted the game firmly in Pakistan's favour. The skipper dismissed opener Nattaya Boochatham for 16, breaking the back of Thailand's top order.

From that point on, it was a spin show. Pakistan's left-arm duo of Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal, along with off-spinner Rameen Shamim, ran through Thailand's middle and lower order. Rameen complemented Fatima well, picking up three wickets, while Nashra and Sadia ensured Thailand never found any rhythm in their innings.

Thailand were eventually bundled out for just 138 in 45.4 overs, falling short by 67 runs. While they showed fight in patches, the inexperience against quality spin was evident. Fatima finished with figures of 3 for 29, sealing a Player of the Match performance.

Pakistan have now won all four of their matches in the tournament, entering the final round with a perfect record. Their ability to defend totals with their potent spin attack, coupled with clutch performances from senior players, has been a defining factor.

Sidra Amin has now scored three fifties in four innings and has been the bedrock of Pakistan's batting lineup. Fatima, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most impactful leaders of this campaign with both bat and ball.

While fielding remains an area of concern - six dropped chances could have cost them dearly on another day - Pakistan's bowlers have consistently bailed the team out of tricky situations.