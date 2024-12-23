Akasa Air To Add More Aircraft In Current Fiscal Year

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai : Akasa Air is in continuous discussions with on aircraft deliveries and expects to add a few more aircraft to its fleet in the current fiscal ending March 2025, the airline's chief Vinay Dube has said.

The carrier, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 26 Boeing 737 MAX and 200 aircraft are on order. In a recent interview to media, Dube said that 2024 has been a good year for the airline and will continue to build on it in 2025.

“On the service excellence we have provided, I think consumers look at Akasa as being a kind and gentler airline, little more empathetic. We will continue to treat our travellers in a kind, gentle manner,” he said and added that the airline also continues to make sure its employees feel loved and respected. Earlier this month, some pilots flagged concerns about alleged training and safety issues, and the airline had rejected them as baseless and untrue. This year, the carrier has inducted 4 planes into its fleet.

When asked whether there are any concerns regarding aircraft deliveries, Dube said there are no supply chain issues at Akasa Air and also that the airline has a great relationship with Boeing.“We are in continuous discussions with Boeing for aircraft deliveries. We continue to work with them in terms of expectations on how and when aircraft are delivered,” the airline's Founder and CEO said. On whether a few more aircraft deliveries can be expected in the current fiscal, Dube said,“we can... but not giving guidance on how many”.

Akasa Air, in January this year, announced an order for 150 Boeing planes, comprising 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets. In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and it was followed up with an order of 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023. Regarding reports that the airline is looking to raise funds, Dube said there are no comments on such things.“Financially we are ahead of our plans. The company is doing better than we anticipated and expected in our plan, which is very encouraging... we are a well capitalised airline and we will continue to be a well capitalised airline,” he emphasised.

-B