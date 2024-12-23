UNRWA head accuses Israel of violating all rules of war in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, accused Israel of violating all the rules of war in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing conflict. Lazzarini highlighted the continuous violations over the past 14 months, emphasizing the devastating impact of Israeli on the enclave. In a post on his X account, he noted that more civilians are being reported killed and injured, particularly in the last 24 hours.



Lazzarini pointed out that attacks on schools and hospitals have become routine in Gaza, and stressed that the world must not become desensitized to the violence. He reiterated that all wars have rules, and Israel has broken all of them in this ongoing assault. He called for an urgent ceasefire, describing it as "long overdue," to protect innocent civilians who continue to bear the brunt of the attacks.



Since Israel's launch of a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, more than 45,200 people, primarily women and children, have been killed. The scale of the violence has drawn international attention, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.



In addition to the ICC charges, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza. The situation remains dire, with calls for international intervention and accountability growing louder.

