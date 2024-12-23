Shusha Welcomes Returning Idps
Date
12/23/2024 1:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
In line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions and as part
of the First State Program for the Great Return, the relocation of
internally displaced persons (IDPs) from temporary accommodations
in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings
throughout Azerbaijan to the liberated territories continues,
Azernews reports.
On December 23, 2024, a group of IDPs consisting of 51 families,
or 208 individuals, left the Garadag district of Baku for Shusha, a
city liberated from Armenian Occupation in November 2020. The
returnees expressed profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive
state support they received. They also extended their thanks to the
heroic Azerbaijani Army, which liberated their lands, as well as
the brave soldiers and officers who fought for the country's
territorial integrity. They prayed for the souls of the martyrs who
sacrificed their lives for this cause.
Speaking to a local media outlet, former IDP Teymur Huseynxanov
shared that he and his family never lost hope that Shusha would be
liberated and that they would return to the city sooner or
later.
“May Allah make our state eternal. I lost my father over these
years. He couldn't see Shusha. He left with longing. My mother is
also 84 years old, and she is returning to the homeland. Thank God
for this day. When we left the region, I was a young man. Yes, many
years have passed. But during all this time, we never lost hope. We
lived with the desire to return. We were sure of it," he noted.
Jamila Mammadova, another IDP returning to Shusha, stated that
returning to the liberated territories after so many years is a
very joyful and proud moment. "My land has always been dear and
sacred to me. I pray for the souls of our martyrs and ancestors who
made it sacred. May our President live long, as he has allowed us
to experience this beautiful feeling. Thank God we are returning.
And we are returning with pride and with our heads held high. I am
grateful to everyone who contributed because they preserved the
honor of this nation, " she added.
It is important to note that nearly 30,000 people now live in
the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions, including the former
IDPs. This includes individuals working on various ongoing
projects, those fulfilling official duties in local branches of
state institutions, and workers in reopened healthcare, education,
culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors. These developments
contribute to the growing population in the area.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109022479
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.