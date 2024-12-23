Assistant Undersecretary Meets With Omani Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower in the Private Sector at the of Labour Sheikha Abdulrahman Al Badi held a meeting yesterday with a delegation from the Ministry of Labour of the Sultanate of Oman led by Director General of Training Dr. Mohammed Al Najjar, .

The meeting was attended by Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department Huda Abdulrahman Al Mughisib, Acting Director of the Department of Qualifying and Skills Development Mohammed Salem Al Khulifi, and from the Omani side, Assistant Director for Training Return Evaluation Kawthar Al Yahmadiyah, and Director of Training and Qualification Nasser Al Raqadi.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the comprehensive services and programmes implemented by the Ministry of Labour in Qatar to develop and enhance the skills of the national workforce.

They also explored pioneering initiatives aimed at increasing national workforce participation in the private sector, aligning with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which seeks to raise the proportion of Qatari nationals in the private sector to 20% of the total workforce.