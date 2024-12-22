Tragic Plane Crash in Brazil's Gramado Claims Ten Lives

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A devastating plane crash in Gramado, a picturesque town in southern Brazil, has shocked the nation. The aircraft, piloted by Luiz Cláudio Salgueiro Galeazzi, crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Galeazzi, the president of Galeazzi & Associados consulting firm, perished along with nine family members.



Governor Eduardo Leite of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the tragedy. The ill-fated flight carried Galeazzi's wife, their three daughters, his mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and two nephews. Sadly, no survived the crash.



The accident occurred near a guesthouse and a store, injuring 17 people on the ground. Local hospitals received the injured, with two women in critical condition due to severe burns. Authorities transported these patients to Porto Alegre for specialized care.







Investigators will conduct forensic examinations to identify the victims officially. Governor Leite revealed that they compiled the passenger list using information from family friends, security camera footage, and hotel records.



The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) initially reported that Galeazzi owned the aircraft. However, they could not immediately confirm the passenger list. The plane crashed soon after takeoff, possibly before the crew could submit a complete manifest.



This tragedy marks the second aviation disaster for the Galeazzi family. In 2010, Luiz Galeazzi's mother, Maria Leonor Salgueiro Galeazzi, died in a twin-engine plane crash near Sorocaba, São Paulo.



The incident raises questions about private aviation safety and regulations. Authorities will investigate the crash's cause to prevent future tragedies. The loss of an entire family serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life.



