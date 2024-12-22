The Art of Ligel, LLC earns BBB® Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New York City, NY – The Art of Ligel LLC is proud to announce our achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau®.

- Ligel LambertNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Art of Ligel, LLC achieved a significant milestone by becoming an officially accredited business with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This recognition marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey, reflecting its unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and exceptional service.Visit us at:BBB is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line.“We are honored to receive BBB accreditation,” said Lambert.“This achievement validates our efforts to build a brand rooted in quality, reliability, and community impact. It strengthens our commitment to delivering on our promises and exceeding customer expectations.”Businesses and charities are invited to apply for Accreditation and work collaboratively with local BBB staff to provide transparent information for consumers who are looking for businesses they can trust. BBB Accreditation is approved by the board of directors, and The Art of Ligel, LLC is proud to join businesses across North American and BBB in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.About the Business:The Art of Ligel, LLC is a Bronx-based creative enterprise founded by Ligel Lambert , offering a diverse array of services and products tailored for businesses, individuals, collectors, and educators. The company specializes in visual art, graphic design, curriculum development, and custom-crafted creations.A cornerstone of its portfolio is TAL WATCHES , a certified minority- and veteran-owned luxury brand. TAL WATCHES presents a collection of Swiss and non-Swiss timepieces designed for art and music enthusiasts. Upcoming designs incorporate surrealistic musical notations, blending sound and visual artistry. Crafted with premium materials like silicone, leather, and stainless steel wristbands, TAL WATCHES reflects Lambert's dedication to elegance and innovation while supporting the American Diabetes Association through charitable contributions.The Art of Ligel, LLC also excels in laser engraving and custom creations, serving industries and occasions such as corporate awards, weddings, and anniversaries. Additionally, the company creates vibrant fauvist-inspired portrait paintings, emphasizing emotional resonance and bold expression to captivate art enthusiasts.Products and services are accessible through an online store, exclusive distributors, and custom orders, ensuring a seamless experience for clients seeking unique, high-quality designs and services.

