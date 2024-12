Cold Weather Alert - December 21, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of for the City of Hamilton is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective overnight Saturday, December 21, 2024 . A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below minus -15°C or -20° with wind chill.

This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library branches are available as warming spaces during regular business hours. For more information visit .

The City of Hamilton has launched an enhanced Winter Response Strategy to support unhoused and vulnerable residents, which will be in effect daily from December 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. For more information visit

The best place for you during a Cold Weather Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:



Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol. Avoid strenuous exercise.

