UNITAR Completes The 2024 Hiroshima Youth Ambassadors Programme

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At the closing ceremony, Youth Ambassadors reflected on what they had learned and presented their action plans for realizing peace. They each developed their own action plans (My Action Plans) for immediate implementation based on their learnings from Phase 1. In November this year, the youth ambassadors organized a public youth event,“Peace Journey”, as an opportunity to put“My Action Plans” into practice, together with other youths in the local community.

“My Action Plans” featured concrete actions such as a city walk tour in Hiroshima to deepen awareness of peace by visiting A-Bomb survivor trees and a role-playing workshop to enhance understanding of the perspective of others. These presentations demonstrated the potential of the youth as leaders for the next generation.

Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office, Shigeki Sasaki, Chair, Board of Directors, UNITAR Association, and other guests of honour shared words of encouragement to the Youth Ambassadors.

