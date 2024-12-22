Scouts Present Peace Light Of Bethlehem To Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of Ukraine's Plast National Scout Organization handed over the symbolic Peace Light of Bethlehem to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 22.

The head of state announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

"I met with Ukrainian scouts who brought the Peace Light of Bethlehem. The light will also be passed on to our defenders," Zelensky noted.

He thanked the scouting organizations for helping and caring for Ukraine.

The transfer of the Peace Light of Bethlehem is an annual international scouting tradition held in the lead-up to Christmas. The initiative symbolizes goodwill and support, spreading a flame originating from the birthplace of Jesus Christ to those in need.

The tradition began in Linz, Austria, in 1986. Since 1998, Ukrainian scouts have brought the Peace Light from Slovak or Polish scouts at the border or traveled to Vienna to carry it into Ukraine. From there, the flame is delivered by rail, reaching cities and villages across the country.