Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
12/22/2024 7:06:44 AM
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decorates the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah receives His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
KUWAIT -- Seventh Kuwaiti relief planeload departs to Lebanon carrying 31 tons of aid as part of Lebanese embassy campaign launched in Kuwait in coordination with various state bodies.
KUWAIT -- Gold prices close at USD 2,622 per ounce in last week's trading. (end) rk
