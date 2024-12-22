Viral Video: Passengers Request Tea After Miraculously Surviving 8 Car Flips In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A car, carrying five passengers, met with an accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur. It overturned eight times on the road but the five people inside the car miraculously escaped unhurt. According to reports, the asked for tea as soon as they moved out of the car after the accident.

The incident happened late Thursday on Bikaner Road in Nagaur, in front of the Honda agency, ETV Bharat reported. The high-speed SUV vehicle lost control and started toppling. It smashed into the agency's showroom gate as it flipped repeatedly. The incident was caught on camera.

The viral clip showed the car in flames at one point. The surprising aspect of the accident was that no one got even a scratch, reports claimed. Not only this, but all five of them moved out of the car one by one, went to a Honda agency, and asked for tea.



During the incident, a passenger jumped out of the car. He got up first and headed towards the agency. After this, four other passengers moved out of the car one by one. None of them sustained injuries.

Sachin Ojha, who worked in the agency, was quoted as saying that no one was hurt. He said the man who fell jumped out of the toppling car came to the agency and asked for tea.“As soon as he came inside, he smiled and said, 'Give me some tea!',” another report claimed.

Meanwhile, the vehicle was left in a mangled state, with debris scattered around. Visuals from the scene show the upside-down car in front of the showroom, a chilling reminder of the accident's intensity.