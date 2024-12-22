Thousands of Israelis hold protests to demand ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to demand a ceasefire between the Zionist and the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. The protesters, including members of the Association of Families of Zionist Prisoners in Gaza, called for the release of all prisoners held in Gaza and a comprehensive agreement with Hamas. This demonstration is seen as a reflection of growing anti-regime sentiment within Israel, with many citizens pressing for a resolution to the ongoing conflict.



The protest was organized by Zionist opposition leader Yair Lapid, who urged Israeli officials to negotiate with Hamas for the release of captives. Simultaneously, the Association of Families of Zionist Prisoners in Gaza issued a statement calling for demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other cities, demanding an agreement to secure the return of prisoners.



A recent poll by the newspaper Ma'ariv revealed that 74 percent of Zionists in the occupied territories support reaching a prisoner exchange agreement. According to the survey, many Israelis believe that securing the return of prisoners is more important than continuing military operations in Gaza, with some willing to accept a ceasefire and an end to the war as part of the agreement.



The mass protests and the poll highlight a shift in public opinion within Israel, where growing calls for peace and the resolution of humanitarian issues in Gaza are becoming more prominent.

